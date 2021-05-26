Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Qualcomm (QCOM) and Renesola (SOL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Qualcomm (QCOM) and Renesola (SOL) with bullish sentiments.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Buy rating on Qualcomm today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $133.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 61.4% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualcomm with a $169.00 average price target.

Renesola (SOL)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Renesola today and set a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 58.6% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

Renesola has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.75, which is a 92.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

