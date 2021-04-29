Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Qualcomm (QCOM) and Qorvo (QRVO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Qualcomm (QCOM) and Qorvo (QRVO) with bullish sentiments.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Qualcomm yesterday and set a price target of $188.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Qualcomm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.23.

Qorvo (QRVO)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer assigned a Buy rating to Qorvo yesterday and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $197.05, close to its 52-week high of $201.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 80.9% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Qorvo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $201.43, representing a 1.9% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

