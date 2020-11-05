Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Qualcomm (QCOM) and ACI Worldwide (ACIW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Qualcomm (QCOM) and ACI Worldwide (ACIW) with bullish sentiments.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Qualcomm today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $128.97, close to its 52-week high of $132.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 72.2% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

Qualcomm has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.28, a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Charter Equity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ACI Worldwide (ACIW)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on ACI Worldwide today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 65.8% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACI Worldwide with a $35.83 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ACIW: