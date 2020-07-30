Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Qorvo (QRVO), Microstrategy (MSTR) and TE Connectivity (TEL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Qorvo (QRVO), Microstrategy (MSTR) and TE Connectivity (TEL).

Qorvo (QRVO)

In a report released today, Chris Caso from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Qorvo, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 55.1% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Qorvo with a $132.67 average price target, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Microstrategy (MSTR)

In a report released today, Tyler Radke from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Microstrategy, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Radke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 72.2% success rate. Radke covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, Guidewire, and Talend SA.

The the analyst consensus on Microstrategy is currently a Hold rating.

TE Connectivity (TEL)

In a report released today, David Kelley from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on TE Connectivity, with a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 62.2% success rate. Kelley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Garrett Motion, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TE Connectivity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.10, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

