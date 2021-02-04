Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Qorvo (QRVO), Dynatrace (DT) and Netgear (NTGR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Qorvo (QRVO), Dynatrace (DT) and Netgear (NTGR) with bullish sentiments.

Qorvo (QRVO)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Buy rating on Qorvo yesterday and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $175.95, close to its 52-week high of $191.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 62.2% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, SiTime Corporation, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qorvo with a $187.71 average price target, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on January 28, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Dynatrace (DT)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek reiterated a Buy rating on Dynatrace yesterday and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.12, close to its 52-week high of $52.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 75.0% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, NortonLifeLock, and Citrix Systems.

Dynatrace has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.38, which is a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Netgear (NTGR)

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Buy rating on Netgear yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.58, close to its 52-week high of $46.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and PC Connection.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netgear with a $47.00 average price target.

