Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Qorvo (QRVO), Digital Turbine (APPS) and Cisco Systems (CSCO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Qorvo (QRVO), Digital Turbine (APPS) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) with bullish sentiments.

Qorvo (QRVO)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Qorvo, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $175.95, close to its 52-week high of $191.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 65.1% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qorvo with a $186.88 average price target, implying a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Buy rating to Digital Turbine today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.44, close to its 52-week high of $70.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 70.8% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Digital Turbine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.00, implying an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron assigned a Buy rating to Cisco Systems today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.5% and a 79.1% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Cambium Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cisco Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.89.

