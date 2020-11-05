Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Qorvo (QRVO) and Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Qorvo (QRVO) and Trimble Navigation (TRMB).

Qorvo (QRVO)

In a report released today, Vivek Arya from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Qorvo, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Arya is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 67.0% success rate. Arya covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Skyworks Solutions, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qorvo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $159.22, representing a 14.5% upside. In a report issued on November 2, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Trimble Navigation, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 82.1% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Axon Enterprise, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trimble Navigation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.89.

