Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Qorvo (QRVO) and Maxlinear (MXL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Qorvo (QRVO) and Maxlinear (MXL).

Qorvo (QRVO)

In a report released today, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Qorvo, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $175.95, close to its 52-week high of $191.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 73.0% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and ON Semiconductor.

Qorvo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $187.71, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on January 25, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $188.00 price target.

Maxlinear (MXL)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Maxlinear, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.4% and a 80.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Axcelis Technologies, and Allegro MicroSystems.

Maxlinear has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.43.

