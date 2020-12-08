Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Qorvo (QRVO) and DraftKings (DKNG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Qorvo (QRVO) and DraftKings (DKNG).

Qorvo (QRVO)

Qorvo received a Hold rating and a $175.00 price target from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Cassidy today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $169.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 71.6% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and ON Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qorvo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $163.37.

DraftKings (DKNG)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to DraftKings today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 49.1% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and EverQuote.

DraftKings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.00, representing a 28.4% upside. In a report issued on November 24, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

