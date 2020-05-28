Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: QAD (QADA) and TTM Technologies (TTMI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on QAD (QADA) and TTM Technologies (TTMI) with bullish sentiments.

QAD (QADA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on QAD today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 44.8% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

QAD has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TTM Technologies (TTMI)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on TTM Technologies, with a price target of $17.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 52.9% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Finjan Holdings, Kratos Defense, and Widepoint.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TTM Technologies with a $15.25 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.