Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Q2 Holdings (QTWO), Fidelity National Info (FIS) and Yelp (YELP)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Q2 Holdings (QTWO), Fidelity National Info (FIS) and Yelp (YELP).

Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 73.5% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Q2 Holdings with a $95.40 average price target, implying a 61.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Fidelity National Info received a Buy rating and a $140.00 price target from SunTrust Robinson analyst Andrew Jeffrey today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Jeffrey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 65.9% success rate. Jeffrey covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alliance Data Systems, Euronet Worldwide, and Global Payments.

Fidelity National Info has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $163.78, a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

Yelp (YELP)

In a report released today, Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Yelp, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.53, close to its 52-week low of $12.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 61.3% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Activision Blizzard, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yelp is a Hold with an average price target of $33.80.

