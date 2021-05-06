Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Q2 Holdings (QTWO) and GoDaddy (GDDY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Q2 Holdings (QTWO) and GoDaddy (GDDY) with bullish sentiments.

Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 63.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Q2 Holdings with a $143.73 average price target, which is a 51.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on GoDaddy today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 68.2% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Zillow Group Class C, and Fiverr International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GoDaddy with a $104.90 average price target, which is a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

