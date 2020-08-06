Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Q2 Holdings (QTWO) and Ansys (ANSS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Q2 Holdings (QTWO) and Ansys (ANSS).

Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $103.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Q2 Holdings with a $108.13 average price target, a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Ansys (ANSS)

Needham analyst Richard Valera assigned a Hold rating to Ansys today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $313.60, close to its 52-week high of $319.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 64.7% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Ansys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $286.00, a -8.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $282.00 price target.

