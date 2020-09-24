Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Pure Storage (PSTG), Smart Global Holdings (SGH) and Broadcom (AVGO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Pure Storage (PSTG), Smart Global Holdings (SGH) and Broadcom (AVGO).

Pure Storage (PSTG)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Pure Storage. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 54.6% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pure Storage is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.56, a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Smart Global Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 66.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, ON Semiconductor, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smart Global Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Hold rating on Broadcom today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $351.59, close to its 52-week high of $378.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadcom with a $405.48 average price target.

