Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Prosus (OtherPROSF), Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF) and Onto Innovation (ONTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Prosus (PROSF), Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) and Onto Innovation (ONTO) with bullish sentiments.

Prosus (PROSF)

In a report released today, Lisa Yang from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Prosus, with a price target of EUR121.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.00, close to its 52-week high of $104.65.

Yang has an average return of 25.0% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked #1711 out of 6998 analysts.

Prosus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.28, a 27.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR112.00 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released today, Christian Sandherr from Hauck & Aufhaeuser maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor, with a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.85.

Sandherr has an average return of 1.2% when recommending Dialog Semiconductor.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandherr is ranked #5576 out of 6998 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dialog Semiconductor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.97, implying a 41.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR51.50 price target.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Onto Innovation, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 65.1% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Western Digital, and MKS Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Onto Innovation with a $46.67 average price target.

