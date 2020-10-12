Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Prosus (OtherPROSF) and Apple (AAPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Prosus (PROSF) and Apple (AAPL) with bullish sentiments.

Prosus (PROSF)

In a report issued on October 9, Julien Roch from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Prosus, with a price target of EUR112.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $93.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Roch is ranked #3369 out of 7010 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prosus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $127.84.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Muller from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $116.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 52.4% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Instruments, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $122.69, a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AAPL: