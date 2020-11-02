Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Prosus (OtherPROSF), Adyen (OtherADYYF) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

Christine Brown- November 2, 2020, 7:55 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Prosus (PROSF), Adyen (ADYYF) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF).

Prosus (PROSF)

UBS analyst John Kim-sa maintained a Buy rating on Prosus on October 30 and set a price target of EUR112.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $101.95, close to its 52-week high of $104.65.

Kim-sa has an average return of 15.3% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim-sa is ranked #3880 out of 6981 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prosus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $127.45, implying a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR125.00 price target.

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released today, Hannes Leitner from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Adyen, with a price target of EUR1817.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1688.03.

Leitner has an average return of 72.0% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Leitner is ranked #465 out of 6981 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $1768.40 average price target, implying a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1825.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released today, Sven Diermeier from Independent Research maintained a Hold rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR67.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.14.

Diermeier has an average return of 27.6% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is ranked #3384 out of 6981 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.83, representing a 21.0% upside. In a report issued on October 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR73.00 price target.

