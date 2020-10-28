Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: PROS Holdings (PRO), Camtek (CAMT) and Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PROS Holdings (PRO), Camtek (CAMT) and Lattice Semicon (LSCC) with bullish sentiments.

PROS Holdings (PRO)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi maintained a Buy rating on PROS Holdings today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 54.9% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PROS Holdings with a $42.80 average price target, which is a 33.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Camtek (CAMT)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to Camtek today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.49, close to its 52-week high of $19.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 73.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Axcelis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Camtek with a $22.33 average price target, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Lattice Semicon, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.31, close to its 52-week high of $35.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 70.4% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

Lattice Semicon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.40, implying a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

