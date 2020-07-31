Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Power Integrations (POWI) and Ehang Holdings Ltd (EH)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Power Integrations (POWI) and Ehang Holdings Ltd (EH).

Power Integrations (POWI)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Hold rating on Power Integrations today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.63, close to its 52-week high of $126.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 69.5% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Power Integrations is a Hold with an average price target of $108.00, implying a -11.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ehang Holdings Ltd (EH)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to Ehang Holdings Ltd today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.99, close to its 52-week low of $7.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 42.4% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, So-Young International, and 36Kr Holdings Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ehang Holdings Ltd is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.