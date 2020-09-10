Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: POET Technologies (OtherPOETF), AeroVironment (AVAV) and Cree (CREE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on POET Technologies (POETF), AeroVironment (AVAV) and Cree (CREE) with bullish sentiments.

POET Technologies (POETF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating on POET Technologies today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.9% and a 36.9% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and Microvision.

POET Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment yesterday and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 64.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

AeroVironment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.25.

Cree (CREE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cree today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 47.9% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Cree has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.13.

