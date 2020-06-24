Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Plug Power (PLUG) and LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Plug Power (PLUG) and LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) with bullish sentiments.

Plug Power (PLUG)

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.43, close to its 52-week high of $7.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 55.3% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Plug Power with a $8.00 average price target, a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, B.Riley FBR also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on LiveRamp Holdings today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 68.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, ServiceNow, and New Relic.

LiveRamp Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.25.

