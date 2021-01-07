Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Plug Power (PLUG) and Atlassian (TEAM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Plug Power (PLUG) and Atlassian (TEAM) with bullish sentiments.

Plug Power (PLUG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.00, close to its 52-week high of $37.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.9% and a 56.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Plug Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.88, a -10.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Atlassian (TEAM)

The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $224.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 75.6% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Cambium Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atlassian is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $235.31, which is a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Macquarie also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $259.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.