Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Phreesia (PHR) and SharpSpring (SHSP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Phreesia (PHR) and SharpSpring (SHSP) with bullish sentiments.

Phreesia (PHR)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Phreesia, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.63, close to its 52-week high of $61.38.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.6% and a 84.5% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, ChannelAdvisor, and Verint Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phreesia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SharpSpring (SHSP)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to SharpSpring today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.55, close to its 52-week high of $19.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 74.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SharpSpring is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.