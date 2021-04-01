Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Perion Network (PERI), Smartsheet (SMAR) and Intrusion (INTZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Perion Network (PERI), Smartsheet (SMAR) and Intrusion (INTZ) with bullish sentiments.

Perion Network (PERI)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Perion Network, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 64.6% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and CuriosityStream.

Perion Network has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.75, representing an 115.5% upside. In a report issued on March 29, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Smartsheet (SMAR)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on Smartsheet today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.6% and a 71.0% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smartsheet with a $82.00 average price target, representing a 32.3% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Stephens also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Intrusion (INTZ)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Intrusion, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #302 out of 7415 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intrusion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.