Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Perion Network (PERI) and Fortive (FTV)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Perion Network (PERI) and Fortive (FTV).

Perion Network (PERI)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Perion Network, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 73.4% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

Perion Network has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.33.

Fortive (FTV)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Hold rating on Fortive today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 63.8% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

Fortive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.56.

