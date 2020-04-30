Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Pegasystems (PEGA), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) and Maxlinear (MXL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pegasystems (PEGA), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) and Maxlinear (MXL) with bullish sentiments.

Pegasystems (PEGA)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim maintained a Buy rating on Pegasystems today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 61.5% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

Pegasystems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.89, close to its 52-week high of $31.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 70.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Ultra Clean Holdings, and SiTime Corporation.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.75, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Maxlinear (MXL)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Maxlinear today and set a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 52.4% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, CommScope Holding, and Luna Innovations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Maxlinear with a $19.86 average price target, implying a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

