Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Pegasystems (PEGA), ams AG (OtherAUKUF) and Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pegasystems (PEGA), ams AG (AUKUF) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) with bullish sentiments.

Pegasystems (PEGA)

In a report released today, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Pegasystems, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $104.36, close to its 52-week high of $107.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 73.5% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pegasystems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.71.

ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report released yesterday, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.74, implying a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF21.00 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released yesterday, Andreas Schneider from Kepler Capital upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to Buy, with a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneider is ranked #6567 out of 6821 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $52.36 average price target, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR55.00 price target.

