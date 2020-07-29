Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Pegasystems (PEGA), Akamai (AKAM) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Pegasystems (PEGA), Akamai (AKAM) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Pegasystems (PEGA)

KeyBanc analyst Steve Enders maintained a Buy rating on Pegasystems today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $104.36, close to its 52-week high of $107.40.

Enders has an average return of 16.2% when recommending Pegasystems.

According to TipRanks.com, Enders is ranked #2173 out of 6817 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pegasystems with a $118.86 average price target, representing a 13.6% upside. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Akamai (AKAM)

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Akamai, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.99, close to its 52-week high of $116.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 70.1% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akamai with a $123.58 average price target, which is a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.61, close to its 52-week high of $71.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 56.2% success rate. Moore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Western Digital, and Lam Research.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a $71.42 average price target, representing a 4.9% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

