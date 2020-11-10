Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: PC Connection (CNXN) and RingCentral (RNG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on PC Connection (CNXN) and RingCentral (RNG).

PC Connection (CNXN)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on PC Connection. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.34, close to its 52-week high of $56.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 41.7% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Motorola Solutions.

PC Connection has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $49.00, which is a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Sidoti also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

RingCentral (RNG)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson assigned a Buy rating to RingCentral yesterday and set a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $267.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 74.1% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RingCentral with a $337.22 average price target, representing a 17.8% upside. In a report issued on November 2, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

