Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Paypal Holdings (PYPL), Ubiquiti Networks (UI) and Dassault Systemes SA (OtherDASTY)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Paypal Holdings (PYPL), Ubiquiti Networks (UI) and Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY).

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings on February 5 and set a price target of $318.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $269.44, close to its 52-week high of $274.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 71.6% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Global Payments, and Epam Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $291.55 average price target, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $282.00 price target.

Ubiquiti Networks (UI)

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Sell rating on Ubiquiti Networks on February 5 and set a price target of $264.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $339.00, close to its 52-week high of $353.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 63.5% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Ubiquiti Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $277.00.

Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY)

In a report issued on February 5, James Goodman from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA, with a price target of EUR151.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $220.66, close to its 52-week high of $220.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is ranked #2877 out of 7283 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dassault Systemes SA is a Hold with an average price target of $187.98, which is a -13.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR132.00 price target.

