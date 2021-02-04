Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Paypal Holdings (PYPL), SiTime Corporation (SITM) and TTM Technologies (TTMI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Paypal Holdings (PYPL), SiTime Corporation (SITM) and TTM Technologies (TTMI) with bullish sentiments.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report released today, Sean Horgan from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings, with a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $251.90, close to its 52-week high of $254.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 73.3% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Square.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $284.35, implying an 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, BTIG also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $300.00 price target.

SiTime Corporation (SITM)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to SiTime Corporation, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.46, close to its 52-week high of $143.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.4% and a 80.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Axcelis Technologies, and Allegro MicroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SiTime Corporation with a $135.00 average price target, a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

TTM Technologies (TTMI)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Buy rating to TTM Technologies, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, MKS Instruments, and IPG Photonics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TTM Technologies with a $16.00 average price target.

