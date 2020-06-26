Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Paypal Holdings (PYPL), Factset Research (FDS) and Accenture (ACN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Paypal Holdings (PYPL), Factset Research (FDS) and Accenture (ACN).

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Merrill Lynch analyst Jason Kupferberg maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings today and set a price target of $194.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $172.50, close to its 52-week high of $175.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupferberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 72.6% success rate. Kupferberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Fidelity National Info, and Accenture.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.48, representing a -3.9% downside. In a report issued on June 16, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Factset Research (FDS)

In a report released today, Alex Kramm from UBS maintained a Sell rating on Factset Research, with a price target of $298.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $342.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Kramm is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 66.0% success rate. Kramm covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Jones Lang Lasalle, and Verisk Analytics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Factset Research is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $271.00, which is a -15.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Northcoast Research also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $240.00 price target.

Accenture (ACN)

UBS analyst John Roy maintained a Hold rating on Accenture today and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $217.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is ranked #6237 out of 6720 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accenture with a $215.17 average price target, implying a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold.

