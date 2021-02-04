Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Northrop (NOC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Northrop (NOC) with bullish sentiments.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings, with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $251.90, close to its 52-week high of $254.39.

Dolev has an average return of 22.4% when recommending Paypal Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #848 out of 7271 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $274.59, implying an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, BTIG also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $300.00 price target.

Northrop (NOC)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Northrop on January 31 and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $300.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.7% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Science Applications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Northrop with a $364.57 average price target, implying a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $353.00 price target.

