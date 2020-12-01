Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF).

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $214.12, close to its 52-week high of $216.07.

Dolev has an average return of 10.7% when recommending Paypal Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #659 out of 7119 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $225.93, implying a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released today, Achal Sultania from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR22.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics, and ASM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $32.74 average price target.

