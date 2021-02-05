Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Paylocity (PCTY), T Mobile US (TMUS) and Alteryx (AYX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Paylocity (PCTY), T Mobile US (TMUS) and Alteryx (AYX) with bullish sentiments.

Paylocity (PCTY)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Paylocity, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $213.06, close to its 52-week high of $218.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 76.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Paylocity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $210.20, which is a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $130.60, close to its 52-week high of $135.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 70.8% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Boingo Wireless, and Digital Turbine.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.53.

Alteryx (AYX)

In a report released today, Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $131.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 76.7% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dynatrace, Snowflake, and Datadog.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alteryx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.60.

