Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Paylocity (PCTY), Open Text (OTEX) and BCE (BCE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Paylocity (PCTY), Open Text (OTEX) and BCE (BCE).

Paylocity (PCTY)

In a report issued on February 5, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Paylocity, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $207.64, close to its 52-week high of $218.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.7% and a 81.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Paylocity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $223.86, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report issued on January 26, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Open Text (OTEX)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Buy rating on Open Text on February 4 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.26, close to its 52-week high of $49.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 77.5% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and BlackBerry.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Open Text is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.46, a -7.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$51.00 price target.

BCE (BCE)

In a report issued on February 4, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on BCE, with a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 62.6% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BCE with a $47.17 average price target, an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$60.00 price target.

