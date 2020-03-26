Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Paychex (PAYX), Datadog (DDOG) and Intuit (INTU)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Paychex (PAYX), Datadog (DDOG) and Intuit (INTU).

Paychex (PAYX)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Paychex, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 67.3% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Bright Horizons, ManpowerGroup, and Robert Half.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Paychex with a $71.20 average price target, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $67.00 price target.

Datadog (DDOG)

In a report released today, Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Datadog, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 35.3% success rate. Singh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Citrix Systems, and Nice-Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Datadog with a $50.13 average price target, which is a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Intuit (INTU)

In a report released today, Sterling Auty from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Intuit, with a price target of $249.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $237.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Auty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Auty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CyberArk Software, and RingCentral.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuit with a $302.31 average price target.

