Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Simulations Plus (SLP) and GDS Holdings (GDS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Simulations Plus (SLP) and GDS Holdings (GDS) with bullish sentiments.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $278.50, close to its 52-week high of $279.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 60.8% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Avid Technology, and PROS Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Palo Alto Networks with a $303.37 average price target, which is a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $305.00 price target.

Simulations Plus (SLP)

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Simulations Plus, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 64.7% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Simulations Plus with a $87.00 average price target, which is a 27.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

GDS Holdings (GDS)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on GDS Holdings today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.15, close to its 52-week high of $100.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 58.4% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Cogent Comms.

GDS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.75, representing a 13.6% upside. In a report issued on November 4, Daiwa also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

