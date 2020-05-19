Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Castlight Health (CSLT) and Dynatrace (DT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Castlight Health (CSLT) and Dynatrace (DT).

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $226.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, NortonLifeLock, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Palo Alto Networks with a $227.04 average price target, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Northland Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $274.00 price target.

Castlight Health (CSLT)

Wells Fargo analyst Jamie Stockton maintained a Sell rating on Castlight Health today and set a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.73, close to its 52-week low of $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Stockton is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 39.1% success rate. Stockton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and NextGen Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Castlight Health with a $1.25 average price target.

Dynatrace (DT)

In a report released today, Michael Turits from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.89, close to its 52-week high of $37.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Turits is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 75.2% success rate. Turits covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Citrix Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynatrace is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.08, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

