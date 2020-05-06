Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Pinterest (PINS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Pinterest (PINS) with bullish sentiments.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks to Buy, with a price target of $274.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $198.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.9% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Super Micro Computer, and Avid Technology.

Palo Alto Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $220.30, a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, SunTrust Robinson also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Pinterest (PINS)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Pinterest, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 76.6% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Pinterest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.47, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

