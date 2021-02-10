Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Nice-Systems (NICE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Nice-Systems (NICE) with bullish sentiments.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks today and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $392.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.9% and a 80.1% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Palo Alto Networks with a $382.96 average price target, representing a -2.7% downside. In a report issued on January 27, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $385.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nice-Systems (NICE)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Nice-Systems today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $278.39, close to its 52-week high of $288.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Digital Turbine, and Ondas Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nice-Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $293.20, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on January 29, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $330.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.