Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Cubic (CUB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Cubic (CUB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

In a report issued on September 20, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Palo Alto Networks, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $242.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 72.6% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Palo Alto Networks with a $297.81 average price target.

Cubic (CUB)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Eisen from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cubic, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Eisen has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -12.6% and a 26.7% success rate. Eisen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Huntington Ingalls.

Cubic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00.

