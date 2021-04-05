Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Advanced Energy (AEIS) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (OtherRYCEF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Advanced Energy (AEIS) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF).

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks on January 25 and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $328.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 62.3% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Avid Technology, and PROS Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Palo Alto Networks with a $446.21 average price target, representing a 36.5% upside. In a report issued on January 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

Advanced Energy (AEIS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Energy on March 17 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $116.70, close to its 52-week high of $125.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 72.2% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

Advanced Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.17.

Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF)

In a report issued on March 22, Celine Fornaro from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Rolls-Royce Holdings, with a price target of £1.19. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.52, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Fornaro is ranked #5794 out of 7423 analysts.

Rolls-Royce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.63, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a p105.00 price target.

