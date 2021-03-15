Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: PagerDuty (PD) and GoodRx Holdings (GDRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PagerDuty (PD) and GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) with bullish sentiments.

PagerDuty (PD)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on PagerDuty today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.24.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 74.3% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

PagerDuty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.75, a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

GoodRx Holdings (GDRX)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on GoodRx Holdings today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 61.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, 1Life Healthcare, and Tivity Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoodRx Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.63, implying a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

