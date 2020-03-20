Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Orbcomm (ORBC) and Global Eagle (ENT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Orbcomm (ORBC) and Global Eagle (ENT) with bullish sentiments.

Orbcomm (ORBC)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Orbcomm, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.31, close to its 52-week low of $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 43.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as The Meet Group, RingCentral, and Twilio.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orbcomm is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.17.

Global Eagle (ENT)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Global Eagle, with a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.15, close to its 52-week low of $0.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is ranked #5842 out of 6124 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Global Eagle is currently a Hold rating.

