Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Oracle (ORCL) and Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Oracle (ORCL) and Rush Street Interactive (RSI) with bullish sentiments.

Oracle (ORCL)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on Oracle today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.12, close to its 52-week high of $73.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 73.4% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Palantir Technologies.

Oracle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.56, a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Rush Street Interactive, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 50.4% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DraftKings, EverQuote, and CarGurus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rush Street Interactive with a $24.75 average price target, representing a 53.5% upside. In a report issued on February 24, B.Riley Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.