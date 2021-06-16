Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Oracle (ORCL) and Ping Identity Holding (PING)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Oracle (ORCL) and Ping Identity Holding (PING) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Oracle (ORCL)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Oracle. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.64, close to its 52-week high of $85.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 65.9% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

Oracle has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $76.10, implying a -7.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Societe Generale also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Ping Identity Holding (PING)

In a report released today, Mike Cikos from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Ping Identity Holding. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.61, close to its 52-week low of $19.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Cikos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 59.9% and a 71.4% success rate. Cikos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cognyte Software, Tenable Holdings, and SecureWorks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ping Identity Holding with a $31.21 average price target.

