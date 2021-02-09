Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Open Text (OTEX) and Huya (HUYA)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Open Text (OTEX) and Huya (HUYA).
Open Text (OTEX)
In a report released yesterday, Richard Tse from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Open Text, with a price target of C$60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.26, close to its 52-week high of $49.83.
According to TipRanks.com, Tse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 69.5% success rate. Tse covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, Nuvei Corp., and CGI Group.
Open Text has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.46, which is a -7.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$52.00 price target.
Huya (HUYA)
In a report released yesterday, Sally Chan from CLSA downgraded Huya to Sell. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.50.
Chan has an average return of 12.7% when recommending Huya.
According to TipRanks.com, Chan is ranked #3345 out of 7283 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Huya is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.25.
