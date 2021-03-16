Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Open Lending (LPRO), Motorsport Games (MSGM) and QuickLogic (QUIK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Open Lending (LPRO), Motorsport Games (MSGM) and QuickLogic (QUIK) with bullish sentiments.

Open Lending (LPRO)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Open Lending, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.07, close to its 52-week high of $43.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 74.5% and a 84.3% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and BTRS Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Open Lending is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.00, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Motorsport Games, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 67.3% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, DraftKings, and MediaAlpha.

Motorsport Games has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00.

QuickLogic (QUIK)

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang assigned a Buy rating to QuickLogic today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 65.5% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and MagnaChip.

QuickLogic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67.

