Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Open Lending (LPRO) and Jamf Holding (JAMF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Open Lending (LPRO) and Jamf Holding (JAMF) with bullish sentiments.

Open Lending (LPRO)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Open Lending, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 62.7% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Open Lending has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.33, implying a 33.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Jamf Holding (JAMF)

Needham analyst Joshua Reilly assigned a Buy rating to Jamf Holding today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.55, close to its 52-week low of $28.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Reilly is ranked #5498 out of 7501 analysts.

Jamf Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.17, implying a 55.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

